Crews battling fire after house reportedly struck by lightning

(Photo: Andrew Sanchez, KVUE)

Firefighters are battling a fire after a house was reportedly struck by lightning in west Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD said that crews from CE-Bar, Lake Travis and Westlake were on the scene on the 3000 block of Barton Point Drive.

The two-story house was reportedly struck by lightning before the fire started in the attic, AFD said.

This is a developing story. Details to follow as more information is released.

