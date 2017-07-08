KVUE
Crews battling fire after house reportedly struck by lightning

KVUE 5:05 PM. CDT July 08, 2017

Firefighters are battling a fire after a house was reportedly struck by lightning in west Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD said that crews from CE-Bar, Lake Travis and Westlake were on the scene on the 3000 block of Barton Point Drive. 

The two-story house was reportedly struck by lightning before the fire started in the attic, AFD said.

This is a developing story. Details to follow as more information is released. 

