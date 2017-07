The initial picture of the brush fire. (Photo: AFD)

AUSTIN - A 5-acre brush fire along State Highway 45 has been mostly contained Tuesday afternoon as firefighters work to put it out, authorities said.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 5500 block of SH 45.

AFD said "crews will continue to work for several hours on large piles of cut cedar."

© 2017 KVUE-TV