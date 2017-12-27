Credit card skimmers found at Kingsland 7-Eleven

"Skimmer" devices can steal customers' credit card information at gas pumps. (Photo: ABC News)

KINGSLAND, Texas – Llano County authorities are working with the Texas Department of Agriculture after multiple credit card skimmers were found at a Kingsland 7-Eleven.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the store, located at FM 1431 and RR 2545, around 11:50 a.m. Dec. 26. Several skimmers were located on the pumps, and it is not known how long they had been in place.

Authorities are recommending those who pumped gas at the 7-Eleven with a debit or credit card the last few weeks to check with their financial institution to see if their accounts have been compromised. This is the first time skimmers have been reported in Llano County, the sheriff’s office said.

LCSO added the best way to avoid being skimmed at the pumps is to pay inside the store. People who see a tampered scanner should pay inside and report it to the gas station attendant.

© 2017 KVUE-TV