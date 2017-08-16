Credit card skimmers found at NW Austin gas station

Two credit card skimmers were found on gas pumps at a northwest Austin gas station Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Agriculture.

The skimmers were found on two pumps at the AMA Mart located at 10700 Anderson Mill Road. Austin PD removed the devices.

The gas station management was not aware of the devices and are not believed to be involved in the devices' presence.

Officials have seen a large number of credit card skimmers in the Austin area over the past few months. For more information on identifying skimmers and how to protect yourself, click here.

