Credit card skimmers found at North Austin gas station

Another credit card skimmer was found at a gas station in North Austin Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Agriculture.

The skimmers were found at Jack N Jill Valero, located at 704 E. St. Johns Ave. on Aug. 10. Inspectors came to the gas station in response to a complaint and found two skimmers. Austin police removed both of the devices.

The gas station employees were not aware of the skimmers and are not believed to have been involved.

Credit card skimmers are a growing problem in Austin. For more information how to protect yourself, click here.

