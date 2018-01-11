Credit card skimmer found at N. Austin 7-Eleven

AUSTIN - Watch your bank statements if you’ve filled up at a North Austin 7-Eleven recently.

The Texas Department of Agriculture inspectors confirmed a credit card skimmer was installed on a gas pump at the 7-Eleven store at 9061 Research Blvd.

The store is located off Research and Burnet Road.

Austin Police removed the device.

TDA Communications Director Mark Loeffler said the skimmer was using a Bluetooth signal.

Inspectors and the store manager could see the device transmitting a six-digit string of letters and numbers.

Next time you stop for fuel, be sure the pumps have a Texas Department of Agriculture seal.

