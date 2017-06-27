Another credit card skimmer found at Austin gas station

Another credit card skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven gas station located off of I-35. (Photo: Texas Department of Agriculture)

AUSTIN - After 7-Eleven customers discovered fraudulent charges on their accounts after using a gas pump at a location off of Interstate 35, the Texas Department of Agriculture is warning about a credit card skimmer there.

After they were alerted about the skimmer, the Austin Police Department responded and removed the skimmer device from the location at 7114 North I-35.

The TDA has found three skimmer devices in the past month. The other two devices were found during routine inspections that occur at over 400,000 fuel pumps state-wide.

If you’re suspicious of a credit card scanner, the TDA encourages you to either move to another pump or pay inside. If you notice false charges on your account, contact your financial institution immediately.

