Crash closes traffic in both directions on I-35 near Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is working a collision on Interstate Highway 35 and Grand Avenue Parkway involving an 18-wheeler and a second vehicle.

Officials said the call came in around 2:20 p.m.

Traffic in both directions of the highway have been closed down, and traffic is being diverted to the access roads at I-35 between Grand Avenue Parkway and Louis Henna Boulevard, officials reported.

Around 5:15 p.m., TxDOT reported that I-35 between SH 45/Louis Henna and Grand Avenue Parkway was reopening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

