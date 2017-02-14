Couple renews vows on Valentine's Day after nearly 30 years

For couples all over, February 14 is a special day. But for one Central Texas couple, this one was extra special.

"We're renewing our vows,” 78-year-old Chet Dombrowski explained.

He and his 83-year-old wife, Billie, have been each other's Valentine for nearly 30 years and they are still gushing over how they met.

"We were both employed at the Legislative budget board, I was a budget examiner and Billie was a database manager there,” Chet said.

His wits and her charm made the perfect match.

"He was the most smart one they had,” Billie said.

"I didn't yell at her!" Chet added.

It took only one year for the couple to say, "I do."

“We were married in a farm in McDade,” Chet said. “She's my wife, she's my partner.”

It was one of the happiest days of their lives. Now, the couple has 19 grandchildren between them.

The couple believes it takes more than loving someone, you have to be there for them, too.

Billie says it’s all about acceptance and compromise.

"And if there is something wrong, it comes out,” Chet said.

"We're too old to let things bother us!" Billie said.

The Dombrowski's may not have been high-school sweethearts nor did they know each other before 1988, but their love is just a real.

"Each and every day, I am proud to call you my wife,” Chet said.

(© 2017 KVUE)