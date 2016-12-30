Counting down KVUE's top Facebook posts in 2016

Y'all clearly "liked" a lot of our Facebook posts, pushing some of them into viral-status. (Photo: Screenshots of KVUE Facebook posts)

AUSTIN - Y'all clearly "liked" a lot of our Facebook posts, pushing some of them into viral-status.

As we ring in the new year, here's a countdown of KVUE's top Facebook posts:

10. Austin police vehicle gets facelift in support of LGBT community

We asked you all to say hello to the Austin Police Department’s colorful new patrol vehicle that was decorated in support of the LGBT community. And boy, did you.

9. Anti-Trump protests move through Downtown Austin

Anger, disappointment, regret. Those were words used by Austin protesters upset over the election of Donald Trump. You had some words and reactions of your own when we streamed the first day of protests live on Facebook.

8. Double rainbow drapes Air Force 1 during Obama visit to Austin

When President Barack Obama visited Austin to kick off the South by Southwest Festival, KVUE photojournalist Scott Guest captured a double rainbow draped over Air Force 1 at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. What a shot!

7. Family, friends remember 10-year-old Tyler girl found dead

Kayla Gomez-Orozco, a 10-year-old Tyler girl who went missing on Nov. 1, was found dead near a highway after several days of searching. Family and friends allowed cameras at her heartbreaking funeral service.

6. Clown threats make their way to Central Texas schools

People dressed as clowns struck fear in the hearts of many across the country. The threats then got way too close to home when people took to social media to target several Central Texas schools. You all shared our initial story posted to Facebook over 11,000 times, garnering nearly 1 million views. Fortunately, at least seven people were eventually arrested in connection to the threats, including an Akins High School student, a Manor High School student and four teens in Bastrop County.

5. Arrests made in second night of anti-Trump protests in Austin

Following the first day of anti-Trump protests, arrests were made in Downtown Austin on the second night. Video of officers arresting one protester quickly went viral.

4. WATCH: Homeless community reveals what they would do with their Powerball lottery winnings

In a Facebook video that was viewed almost 2 million times, KVUE reporter Ashley Goudeau asked the homeless community on the streets what they would do with their money if they won the lottery. What they said warmed everyone’s hearts.

3. Must-see video: RM 2222 crash caught on camera

Violent and shocking video given to KVUE of a crash at RM 2222 and Jester Boulevard was a sobering reminder to drive safe on Austin’s dangerous roads.

2. A reminder to be aware of your surroundings

A video of a sneaky thief reaching into a woman’s car while she’s pumping gas was viewed over 15 million times on our Facebook page. Hopefully some lessons were learned!

1. Dallas woman puts the ‘Juju on that chemo’ in viral video

"Who says cancer and chemo have to get you down?" That's a question Dallas native Ana-Alecia Ayala asked and answered by putting the "Juju on that chemo" as she danced to the song, "Juju On That Beat" in her hospital room with her friend. Her story definitely resonated with many. It was viewed nearly 70 million times and shared over 600,000 times.

