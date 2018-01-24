Council members draft resolution urging removal of public parkland for MLS stadium

(Photo: Thinkstock)

AUSTIN - A draft resolution is urging the Austin city manager to remove public parkland as a possible location for a Major League Soccer stadium and to continue engaging with the community to analyze other potential sites.

According to the draft, the council has seen a significant response from the community expressing concern for the Butler Shores Park location as a potential site for an MLS stadium. The draft quotes the following concerns:

- traffic challenges due to location on a narrow side street with limited access;

- addition of a stadium in close proximity to residences, nature, and Zilker Park add to an already existing heavy events schedule in an area that will further disrupt the perceived/actual peace and comfort of neighborhoods;

- “undue burden” on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail along Barton Creek and Lady Bird Lake;

- displacement of longstanding (begun in 1950) youth sports activities at the ball fields;

- undoing of existing planning efforts for relocation of the Daugherty Arts Center to the Butler Shores location

The draft also states that an MLS team has publicly indicated a preference for two public park land locations and a third preference for a site on McKalla Lane, which, according to the draft, appears to hold promise in terms of location and accessibility.

Sponsored by council member Ann Kitchen and co-sponsored by members Leslie Pool, Alison Alter and Jimmy Flannigan, the draft resolution urges the city manager to remove Butler Shores and Guerrero Park as possible locations for the stadium.

