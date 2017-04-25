Could Austin's next high-rise go up near the ARCH?

The sights and sounds of Downtown Austin are hard to forget. Saying the city is 'vibrant' is an understatement.

However, just a few block over it's quite a different story. At Austin's Resource Center for the Homeless, you'll see groups of homeless people in the surrounding areas.

But, could you imagine that the ARCH's new neighbors might be a tower somewhere in the 30-story range? The National Episcopal Church is behind the mixed-used development.

Church officials tell KVUE the building would consist of office, retail, residential and restaurant space.

Reverend Canon Lang Lowrey spoke to KVUE Thursday.

"You'll always have homeless people among you so we don't see that as a negative," Lowrey said.

Lowrey said that Mayor Steve Adler has come up with a good plan to address homelessness and the church fully supports it.

The church bought the block in 2009 with plans to build a national archives facility.

The nearly 70,000 square foot facility would be a part of the high-rise.

"We really wanted a concept to go around with our archives that would not only make a living archive for us, but make a spot where people would want to come to," Lowrey said.

The idea of a hotel could be in the works as well. Financial details, according to Lowrey, should be released in about three months.

The project will require approval from city leaders. If approved, construction could begin in 2018.

