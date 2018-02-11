Cosmetology businesses in Texas required to display human trafficking signs

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation now requires cosmetology businesses to hang up signs that display resources for victims on human trafficking. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is helping to put an end to human trafficking by requiring the owners of cosmetology businesses, like nail and hair salons, to hang signs up that offer resources for victims of human trafficking.

The requirement went into effect on Feb. 1, 2018.

TDLR's premade sign includes a number to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. It's in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Bleu Nail Cafe owner Taneil McKelvey put the sign up on Sunday. She said hanging a sign like this up in a business dozens of women frequent each week is important.

"Anyone that comes in, they're able to see the sign and maybe talk about it. We just need to talk about it. Spread the word, and maybe we can help someone along the way," McKelvey said.

TDLR inspectors will be handing out the agency's premade signs to cosmetology business owners across Texas if they don't have them up by their next inspection.

However, if they don't have the signs up following that inspection, they could face a fine.

