Controversy surrounding confederate statues on UT campus

AUSTIN - The City of New Orleans will spend the week taking down confederate monuments. The first one came down overnight. Three others will be removed in the next few days.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu called the statues symbols of racism and white supremacy.

Here in Texas, some of the most prominent symbols of the Confederacy are on the University of Texas campus.

Confederate Generals Robert E Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston and the Confederacy's Postmaster General John H. Reagan line the Main Mall.

The university removed the Jefferson Davis statue two years ago but controversy still surrounds statues of other confederate leaders.

The university said as of now there are no plans to change or move the three statues.

Some want to keep them on campus. Others want them removed. Many students barely notice them on their daily walk to class – such as Abigail Oduro -- who was already late for class Monday, so she barely had time to talk.

But after KVUE asked for her opinion on the fact that three confederate leaders have statues on campus, she opened up.

"This is a university of the first class and they pride themselves on being diverse and all those things,” said Oduro. “But to some degree, if you really cared about your African-American or minority students, you wouldn't be memorializing such things.”

However, some Texans said removing the statues would be removing history.

"It would be a slight to the service of the gentlemen whose monuments are being taken down,” said Marshall Davis, public information officer for the Texas Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. “It would also be a slight to Major General George W. Littlefield – at the time, the largest contributor to the UT system who bequeathed the south mall be decorated for his heroes."

Littlefield fought for the Confederacy and was a regent for UT.

Yet others who live in Austin now -- such as the local NAACP chapter President Nelson Linder -- said these statues have a completely different meaning, especially in this city.

"I would like to challenge the liberalism,” Linder said. “Because if it was so liberal, why do these statues still exist? See in Austin, Texas we have a good way of not dealing with the real issues here. We talk a lot but when it comes to the issues themselves, like these white supremacist symbols, we don't really want to address it."

Linder said he has demanded the school remove the statues and he is hopeful the school will.

The Jefferson Davis statue that was removed in 2015 was moved to the Briscoe Center for American History.

