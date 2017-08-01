Congress Ave. experiences turned into a work of art

You might describe it as a psychedelic topographical map.

Local artist Jennifer Chenoweth and the Downtown Austin Alliance surveyed about 400 Austinites about their experiences on Congress Avenue.

They assigned each answer a mood and a color then used them to create a map.

The data from the surveys is being used to develop plans for the future of Congress Avenue.

Check with the Public Works Department for public meetings and plans in September.

You can view the map here and learn more about the Urban Design Initiative here.

