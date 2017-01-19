Confirmation for Rick Perry

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police: 2-month-old killed by family
-
Two area restaurants make Yelp top 100
-
HMart Asian supermarket coming to Austin
-
Restaurants donate proceeds on Inauguration Day
-
Dallas woman puts the 'Juju on that chemo' in viral video
-
HB 948 criminalizes abortions without exception
-
Austin plans for inauguration protests
-
Local lawmaker sends letter to Muslim leaders
-
Groups fight Texas gun bills
More Stories
-
Proposed legislation would criminalize abortion in TexasJan 19, 2017, 6:48 p.m.
-
MAP: Streets to avoid as protests unfold Friday, SaturdayJan 19, 2017, 12:23 p.m.
-
Texas representative sends letter to Islamic leaders…Jan 19, 2017, 9:42 p.m.