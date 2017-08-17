Condor expanding Austin-Frankfurt service

A Condor Airlines jet at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. (Photo: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport)

AUSTIN – Nonstop flights between Austin and Frankfurt will begin running three times per week in 2018.

Condor Airlines and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said Thursday that 2018 service between ABIA and Frankfurt Airport will begin Monday, May 28, 2018 and go until Thursday, Sept. 27. The additional Wednesday flight will begin June 27, 2018.

Thomas Cook Group Airlines, Condor’s parent company, cited the route’s success in adding a third flight.

“We are happy to increase our frequency from Austin to Frankfurt with this additional flight and be able to offer our customers a smart choice for their transatlantic travels three times a week,” said Jens Boyd, Director Long Haul & Revenue Management Thomas Cook Group Airlines in a statement. “Our Condor flights still are the only nonstop service from Austin to continental Europe and the bookings in the last year clearly showed that many more Texans love our service. With our partner carriers we provide seamless connections to cities like Prague, Venice, Berlin, Paris, Rome, Barcelona and in total more than hundred destinations in Europe.”

Boyd added Thomas Cook and Condor Airlines fly nonstop from 16 American cities to Europe, and service will begin from Phoenix-Sky Harbor International in May 2018.

Austin-Frankfurt flights have been operating on Boeing 767-300ER planes with a three-class configuration.

Condor initially announced Austin-Frankfurt service in July 2015.

