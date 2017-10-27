Zilker Park's Great Lawn set to re-open this weekend

Downtown from Zilker Park (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

AUSTIN - The Zilker Metropolitan Park's Great Lawn will re-open Oct. 28 as scheduled after Austin Parks and Recreation Department completed fall maintenance work.

All 46 acres of the Great Lawn will be open from Oct. 28-Nov. 15. After Nov. 15, only 14 acres will remain open for park use as part of it will close for the Trail of Lights.

The Great Lawn will be open as follows:

Oct. 28-Nov. 1: Great Lawn open.

Great Lawn open. Nov. 2-15. : Great Lawn open, parking will be available on Stratford Lot and the south side of the park.

: Great Lawn open, parking will be available on Stratford Lot and the south side of the park. Nov. 16-Dec 23: Great Lawn upper tier (14 acres) will remain open throughout the duration of the fall and winter seasons. Parking will be available on Stratford Lot and on the sound side of the park.

Park users should anticipate road closures or traffic during the Trail of Lights evening events from Dec. 2-23.

Please visit http://www.austintexas.gov/parkevents for the Zilker Park schedule in full detail.

