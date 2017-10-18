The dogs responsible for a woman's death still alive 1 year after her death

One year ago, Erin McClesky's life ended after a pack of dogs mauled her to death. It all unfolded as she was serving legal papers at a Manor home. But one year later, the dogs responsible are still alive. Leaving many with questions.

6:05 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

