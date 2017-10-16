School Bus Safety Week kicks off in Austin
About 22,000 students in Austin take the school bus daily, and as part of National School Bus Safety Week, more eyes will be on drivers. The Department of Public Safety is teaming up with district police to ensure those behind the wheel are following the
KVUE 5:11 PM. CDT October 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Secret menus hiding at Austin eateries
-
What event organizers, and people, can learn from Vegas shooting
-
Georgetown dad's two daughters went to deadly Las Vegas concert
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman finally gets to go home after Harvey
-
Cedar Park woman recovering after shooting
-
10032017_PMWX
-
Seguin Deputy Chief injured in Vegas
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Witness describes Las Vegas shooting
More Stories
-
Answers elude police one week after Richardson…Oct 14, 2017, 10:44 p.m.
-
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting, starving…Oct 15, 2017, 6:41 p.m.
-
Texas county worker arrested for $1.2 million fajitas theftOct 15, 2017, 3:27 p.m.