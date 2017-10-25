Remembering rock 'n' roll pioneer Fats Domino

Fats Domino, one of the pioneers of rock and roll, passed away in his Louisiana home this morning. He had a string of hits in the 1950s and 60s, but made his mark in Austin in the early years of the "Austin City Limits" music show.

KVUE 10:21 PM. CDT October 25, 2017

