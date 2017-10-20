Protesters gather against A.G. Jeff Sessions
Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Austin today laying out President Trump's immigration plan, which he says they are finally able to get serious about. But Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez, and protesters outside of the building downtown, disagree.
KVUE 6:12 PM. CDT October 20, 2017
