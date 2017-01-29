Police try to ease deportation fears at church service

APD Lt. Frank Rodriguez speaking with a woman after a church service on Jan. 29, 2017. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Police tried to ease fear and dispel rumors in the immigrant and undocumented community Sunday after President Donald Trump's executive order that temporarily bars some refugees from entering the United States.

APD Lt. Frank Rodriguez spoke at one East Austin church Sunday after mass after hearing about concern.

"The community has a lot of fear in regards to the deportation and immigration status," Rodriguez said.

After mass, he answered questions from church goers. He told KVUE a few of their worries.

"The fear of calling 911 is calling police to their home and the fear is we are going to deport the family... Some of the parishioners came out and they were asking me about whether we were going to go to their work sites, they do a lot of construction," explained Rodriguez.

Rodriguez reassured them that APD is not immigration and will not deport undocumented immigrants. He explained that deportation can only happen if someone is suspected of being a terrorist, a gang member or is caught along the border.

Still, the fear remains for many.

"I was undocumented for a long time cause I was born in Mexico so I've been there and I know how they feel. I'm a U.S. citizen now but still, they are my people," said Norma Lopez, a mother of four.

Others were glad to see police.

"I'm glad they were here, I'm glad [they] let us know what's going on. Like I said there are a lot of people who are very scared out there," said Martha Limon, an United States citizen.

Sunday's church visit was the first for Rodriguez. He said its the only place where you can address a large number of Spanish speakers.

He planned to continue reaching out to more churches in East and South Austin, hoping to dispel rumors and ease concerns over deportation.

