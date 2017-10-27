National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Oct. 28

(Photo: Thinkstock)

AUSTIN - National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is coming around again, serving as an opportunity for people to safely destroy expired, unused or unwanted medication.

The next such day will be Oct. 28, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the April 2016 drug take-back, the DEA reported collecting around 447 tons of unwanted medicines, nearly 40 tons of which came from collection sites in Texas.

The following locations in the Austin area are among the 5,000 collection sites around the country that will be accepting drop-offs:

Barton Creek Square Mall (parking lot) - 2901 South Capital of Texas Highway, Austin, Texas 78746

Buda Police Department - 100 Houston Street, Buda, Texas 78610

Cedar Park Police Department - 911 Quest Parkway, Cedar Park, Texas 78613

Household Hazardous Waste Facility - 2514 Center Drive, Austin, Texas 78744

Jonestown Police Department - 18304 North Park Dr., Jonestown, Texas 78645

Lakeway Police Department - 104 Cross Creek, Lakeway, Texas 78734

Leander Police Department - 705 Leander Drive, Leander, Texas 78641

Manor Police Department – 402 West Parsons Street, Manor, Texas 78653

Round Rock Police Department - 2701 North Mays, Round Rock, Texas 78665

Taylor City Hall - 400 Porter, Taylor, Texas 76574

Texas Museum of Science and Technology - 1200 Toro Grande Road, Cedar Park, Texas 78613

Tractor Supply Company - 441 Texas 71, Bastrop, Texas 78602

Travis County Constable - Precinct 1 - 4717 Heflin Lane Suite 127, Austin, Texas 78721

Travis County Constable - Precinct 2 - 10409 Burnett Road, Austin, Texas 78758

Travis County Constable - Precinct 3 - 8656 Texas 71 Building B, Austin, Texas 78735

Travis County Constable - Precinct 4 - 4011 McKinney Falls Parkway #1100 Austin, Texas 78744

Travis County Constable - Precinct 5 - 1003 Guadalupe Street, Austin, Texas 78701

Williamson County Sheriff's Office - 3151 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown, Texas 78626

Wimberley Police Department/Wimberley ISD - 951 RM 2325, Wimberley, Texas 78676

Not see a site close to you? TAP HERE for more information from the DEA. Click on the “National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day” icon and enter your zip code in the search window.

