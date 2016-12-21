North Austin neighbors ask drivers to stop killing Guinea Fowl

AUSTIN - Neighbors in Gracywoods want drivers to slow down after two cars hit and killed neighborhood pets in recent weeks.

"People on Swearingen, they drive pretty fast and it seems to be a cut through for them. It's not a lot of fun going out and picking up a dead bird," said John Ruffalo.

Ruffalo has lived with the birds since 1995 and has two feeders for them in his front yard. He has even bought 26 new ones a few months ago to repopulate the group, or confusion, of guinea fowl.

Guinea fowl have lived in the North Austin neighborhood since the 1940s after neighbors said a storm blew the birds in from a near by farm.

The guinea fowl are made up of 20 to 30 birds and resemble turkeys. Every morning, neighbors see them as they walk their dogs.

Ann Storey and her dog, Scorpio, walk two miles a day. They see the birds daily.

"They walk around here, make noise, and pick at feed," said Storey.

"They're neighborhood pets," said Ruffalo.

He credited the birds for a decrease in bugs and pests on his street. They also make good watchdogs, or watch birds.

"My kids grew up with them," said Ruffalo.

There are signs warning drivers of the guinea fowl crossings on Swearingen Road.

Coyotes also threaten the guinea fowl. That's why they sleep in trees at night, leaving feathers in the yards below.

So if you ever find yourself in Gracywoods, neighbors ask that you slow down and watch out for their fowl residents.

