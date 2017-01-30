Local Muslim community's stance on Trump's immigration plan

While two days have passed since President Donald Trump banned travelers from seven Muslim countries, the outrage has yet to subside with lawmakers from both sides criticizing the policy.

Trump is trying to deliver on his campaign promise to fight radical Islamic terrorism, but some in the local community question whether if his actions are a sign of Islamophobia.

"I can't get into the President's mind, but he certainly is acting like an Islamophobe,” said Banafsheh Madaninejad, Professor of Religion at Southwestern University. The Oxford Dictionary defines Islamophobia, as “dislike of or prejudice against Islam or Muslims, especially as a political force.”

KVUE News sat in during a class Madaninejad was teaching on Islamophobia and how to deal with it. She said after President Trump's executive order, her own mother is now nervous about traveling.

"She's actually a citizen, and she was afraid of leaving the country and going to visit her family in Iran,” said Madaninejad.

One of Madaninejad's students, who is studying to be a doctor, told KVUE News she no longer feels comfortable wearing Muslim garments, such as the traditional head wrap.

"I had to take off the hijab. I was wearing it for six years, and I took it off. The surgeon that I was shadowing, who's a great friend of mine told me 'wth this climate, Trump being elected, you won't make it far telling people you're a Muslim,” said Zeynep Guven.

Last November, a group called 'Muslim Solidarity ATX' was formed to show support for the local Muslim community.

"It's just sad to see so many families already getting torn apart,” said Joshua Frey.

Meanwhile, President Trump supporters said they have nothing against immigrants, but they do feel safer with the refugee policy enacted. As for Madaninejad, she agreed some good has come from Trump's policy, but in a different way.

"I wake up every morning more energized than I have been in a long time,” she said, "We are more united across barriers, where marginalized people are coming together."

On Tuesday, hundreds of Muslims from all over Texas plan to gather for Texas Muslim Capital Day. It gives those in the Muslim community a chance to meet with lawmakers to talk about the issues important to them. The rally starts at 10:30 a.m. at the front steps of the Texas State Capitol.

