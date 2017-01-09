Commission to hear recommendations on Plaza Saltillo high-rise

AUSTIN - The city’s planning commission is set Tuesday to discuss recommendations on a planned high-rise in East Austin, but some neighbors aren’t welcoming the latest development.

The 10-acre, six block residential and commercial building – set to be built along East Fifth between Navasota and Interstate 35 – will be built on land currently owned by Capital Metro.

“This is not a business area any more for commercial, industrial-type businesses,” said Steve Caskey, owner of Auto Coat paint shop.

The shop has been along East Fifth for decades, but Caskey tells KVUE he plans on leaving in 2017. The supply shop next to it has already left, and both are across from the planned development. Capital Metro said it is not tearing down businesses for the development.

“It’ll have 110,000 square feet of retail space, 120,000 square feet of office space and 1.8 acres of open space and public art for programming,” said Dan Dawson, CapMetro VP of Marketing and Communications.

CapMetro is leasing the land to Endeavor Real Estate, who said in a statement:

“The project was created through a decade of public involvement that will not only increase transit ridership but also includes features benefiting the community and workers. We will continue to work with all stakeholders to develop a quality project that is in keeping with the character of the neighborhood.”

Of the development’s 800 apartments, 15 percent of those are allocated to be affordable housing. The lease is also expected to bring in $200 million in revenue for CapMetro. Despite the development plans, some still plan on leaving.

“Disappointed it’s coming because we’ve been here for over 50 years, but we know it’s time for us to move,” said Caskey.

The planning commission will hear recommendations on the Plaza Saltillo development at their meeting. It starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

