Fundraisers for families affected by lightning strike fires

People packed Whitestone Brewery in Cedar Park on Aug. 3, 2017 for a fundraiser benefiting two families whose homes were damaged in lightning strikes. (Photo: KVUE News)

Live music, drinks, and food. While all the key elements are there - it's far from a typical night out.

"To get this kind of crowd on a Thursday night, it just tells you that everybody's kind of willing to open their hearts," said Ryan Anglin, owner of Whitestone Brewery in Cedar Park.

Thursday night, the bar threw a fundraiser for the Telfayen and Scherer families. In late July, lightning strikes damaged their homes.

For Jaime Telfeyan, it forced her and her two daughters into temporary housing.

"I didn't tell (my daughters) a lot of the details of what happened. They know that there was a fire, and that some things were lost, but i didn't let them see the house," Telfeyan said.

For the Scherer's, it completely demolished their home.

"It's the most difficult phone call I've ever gotten in my life," said Tim Scherer, who said a neighbor saved their dog from the fire.

Through the heartache and personal loss, they've found comfort in their community.

"The amount of support that we've gotten from all of this - has just been more than we ever imagined," Scherer said.

"(The girls) are handling it okay. And I attribute that to the support that I got from the community. The toys we got, the clothes we got, they're so overwhelmed with the new things - they're not really focused on the things they lost," said Telfeyan.

During the fundraiser, people dropped off donations and bought raffle tickets, as Whitestone Brewery donated a dollar from every pint purchased between 6 and 9 p.m.

The charitable spirit has inspired Telfeyan.

"It makes me want to donate to everything I see. Like everyone who needs something, I want to give something to them. Everything that I've gotten that doesn't fit my kids, or doesn't fit my kids, or toys that we've gotten that they don't, I donate that on to other people who need it. Just because, I want to keep it going," Telfeyan explained.

Like many other cities across central Texas, Leander and Cedar Park have seen population booms. While they may no longer be the sleepy dots on the map of yesteryear, those strong small-town values remain.

"We're so grateful to be where we are - and we're never going anywhere," said Scherer.

