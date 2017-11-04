Field of Honor starts Sunday
Next week, people in Georgetown will be able to see a stunning and emotion-filled display of more than 1,400 American flags at San Gabriel Park activity field on Chamber Way. It's called the Field of Honor, done in honor of our nations veterans.
KVUE 4:45 PM. CDT November 04, 2017
