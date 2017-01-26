Council approves Parkland Events Task Force report

Austin City Council (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Approximately one month after it was delivered, the Austin City Council voted to approve the Parkland Events Task Force report.

The PETF was formed in 2015 by the city council, and in its report suggested a mandatory education program for event organizers on how to preserve park land before issuing a permit, and want to identify other park land for future event use.

The PETF also suggested event producers continue to work with neighbors on parking, traffic, noise and trash issued during events.

GO HERE to read a draft of the final report from the city’s website.

(© 2017 KVUE)