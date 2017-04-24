National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday

AUSTIN - National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is coming around again, serving as an opportunity for people to safely destroy expired, unused or unwanted medication.
The next such day will be April 29, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the April 2016 drug take-back, the DEA reported collecting around 447 tons of unwanted medicines, nearly 40 tons of which came from collection sites in Texas.
The following locations in the Austin area are among the 5,000 collection sites around the country that will be accepting drop-offs:
- Barton Creek Square Mall (parking lot) - 2901 South Capital of Texas Highway, Austin, Texas 78746
- Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office - 441 Texas 71, Bastrop, Texas 78602
- Bee Cave Police Department - 13333-A Highway 71 West, Bee Cave, Texas 78738
- Buda Police Department - 100 Houston Street, Buda, Texas 78610
- Burnet County Courthouse - 220 South Pierce Street, Burnet, Texas 78611
- Cedar Park Police Department - 911 Quest Parkway, Cedar Park, Texas 78613
- Cornerstone Church - 1101 Reinli, Austin, Texas 78723
- Elgin Police Department - 202 Depot Street, Elgin, Texas 78621
- Household Hazardous Waste Facility - 2514 Center Drive, Austin, Texas 78744
- Jonestown Police Department - 18304 North Park Dr., Jonestown, Texas 78645
- Kyle Police Department - 111 North Front Street, Kyle, Texas 78640
- Lakeway Police Department - 104 Cross Creek, Lakeway, Texas 78734
- Lampasas Police Department - 301 East 4th Street, Lampasas, Texas 76550
- Leander Police Department - 705 Leander Drive, Leander, Texas 78641
- Legacy Hills Park Pavillion - 200 Del Webb Blvd., Georgetown, Texas 78626
- Llano Police Department - 213 West Main Street, Llano, Texas 78643
- Manor Police Department – 402 West Parsons Street, Manor, Texas 78653
- Marble Falls Police Department - 209 Main Street, Marble Falls, Texas 78654
- Planetshakers Austin Church – 1101 Reinli, Austin, Texas 78723
- Round Rock Police Department - 2701 North Mays, Round Rock, Texas 78665
- Taylor City Hall - 400 Porter, Taylor, Texas 76574
- Tractor Supply Company - 441 Texas 71, Bastrop, Texas 78602
- Travis County Constable - Precinct 1 - 4717 Heflin Lane Suite 127, Austin, Texas 78721
- Travis County Constable - Precinct 2 - 10409 Burnett Road, Austin, Texas 78758
- Travis County Constable - Precinct 3 - 8656 Texas 71 Building B, Austin, Texas 78735
- Travis County Constable - Precinct 5 - 1003 Guadalupe Street, Austin, Texas 78701
- Williamson County Sheriff's Office - 3151 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown, Texas 78626
- Wimberley Police Department/Wimberley ISD - 951 RM 2325, Wimberley, Texas 78676
Not see a site close to you? TAP HERE for more information from the DEA. Click on the “National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day” icon and enter your zip code in the search window.
