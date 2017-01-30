Community vigil to support refugees

Community vigil at First English Lutheran Church in Austin. (Photo: Brandon Jones, KVUE)

AUSTIN - It was a standing-room crowd Monday for a vigil to support refugees and stand against President Trump’s executive actions against refugee resettlement.

Faith leaders, refugee resettlement agencies, refugee leaders, immigrants’ rights advocates and community supporters joined together at First English Lutheran Church for the event. The Trump administration has announced that the U.S. government will stop resettling refugee from certain countries, temporarily halt the entire refugee program, and reduce the number of refugees we welcome in the United States.

Organizers say Texas has welcomed refugees for nearly 40 years and that tradition should continue. Jo Kathryn Quinn with Caritas of Austin tells KVUE 700 refugees resettled in the Austin area last year.

"We believe that and know that we are a country of immigrants and for our administration to say we are going to stop the flow of immigrants into our country is just counter to our country's values. There is a huge misperception that somehow refugees are dangerous and that terrorist are going to slip through the refugee process," Quinn said.

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said earlier Monday that she would not defend the president's executive order. Trump responded by firing her and appointing Dana Boente acting Attorney General.

There are a number of resources to help refugees. GO HERE for more information.

