Community that rents homes to those formerly homeless plans to expand

AUSTIN - The Community First Village that houses 180 former homeless neighbors in its 27 acres in East Austin plans to house even more under its 60 million capital campaign.

The expansion will add an additional 350 units. It also plans to add one unit to Community Inn, its bed and breakfast located at the entrance of the property.

"Hopefully by the next month or two, we'll have a yurt out here next to our geodome," Barrett Yeager, the Community Inn keeper, said.

Right now, there are 16 units for rent.

From tiny homes to teepees, rent ranges from $65 for tiny homes without bathrooms to $150 for the top-of-the-line tiny smart home, complete with bathroom and kitchen.

For those with a tighter budget, teepees start at $30 for the first person and $10 per additional person.

"A ton of people think this is a crazy idea," said Taylor Graham, who probably just said what you've been thinking this whole time.

But she means it a different way.

"It's a crazy good idea," she added.

After all, she said renting out the units was her father, Alan Graham's, idea ... and Alamo Drafthouse owner Tim League's idea ... and Hotel San Jose owner Liz Lambert's idea.

Taylor's father is the one who started the Community First Village.

"That is, you know, an RV park on steroids basically," Graham said.

A so-called RV park that came from small beginnings and a big place of love.

"It came from all of our years of doing the truck ministry. We've been out on the streets of Austin serving, it'll be 20 years in October 2018 that Mobile Loaves and Fishes has been doing this good work in Austin," explained Amber Fogarty, who is the "Chief Goodness Officer."

A title we did not make up.

"We give tours every day out here of this place, sharing the vision of Community First Village and without fail, every single tour ends with people saying, I want to live here," said Graham.

