Community replaces burned Boys & Girls Club bus

AUSTIN - After their old bus burned in December, volunteers came together to purchase a new bus for the Boys & Girls Club of Austin.
The group had been raising money to replace the destroyed 44-passenger bus. 238 donors helped raise more than $80,000 in three days, with the replacement being unveiled Wednesday.
The group - who transports more than 100 students per day - says they are humbled by the outpouring of support.
"A lot of our clubs are located in schools so transportation is not an issue," said Mark Kiester, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Austin Area. "But for this club, this east Austin club, the community's club here -- we pick up kids from three different schools and it's important that we have a reliable mode of transportation that's also safe."
Students said they were shocked to see the upgrade.
"It's cleaner, like it’s better than the old one,” 12-year-old Cristina Cruz said.
The Austin Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire on the old bus.
