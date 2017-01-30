Commissioners set to vote on funding for 'Park and Ride' locations

Traffic (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Travis County Commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on a proposal that would fund park and ride locations in the Austin area.

County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said that more than 30 percent of workers in Austin's city center transit from far reaches of Travis County or other counties altogether.

"We know for a fact that we have a significant population migration from areas like Pflugerville, Manor and the Del Valle area," Eckhardt said.

The agenda item was first pitched back at the beginning of January and was postponed multiple times as Commissioners sought more information about the location of the park and rides.

Eckhardt told KVUE that the first step is funding, and the locations listed are just the beginning.

"I'd say this is a chicken and the egg circumstance," she said. "You've got to dedicate the toll revenue to get that service out 290 east, 183 south and 71 east."

Funding for the project would come from Qualified Energy Conservation (QEC) bonds. The vote is scheduled on the Travis County Commissioners meeting agenda for Jan. 31.

(© 2017 KVUE)