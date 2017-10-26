Coldest air since January in Austin? Find out when it's coming

CENETRAL TEXAS - Ready or not, a blast of cold air (Central Texas standards, of course!) is coming to Austin and it's arriving much earlier than normal this year.

Morning temperatures this weekend are expected to drop into the 30s around Austin. The last time we've seen temperatures drop below 40 degrees before Halloween was in 1996. In fact, some areas in the Hill Country may experience a light freeze.

Alright, let's cut to the chase.

Here's the rundown on what to expect for the next 48 hours.

Thursday will actually bring above normal temperatures with highs in the 80s and breezy south winds from 10-20 mph.

The cold front will barrel through Central Texas early Friday morning and will switch winds out of the north.

It will be a chilly and blustery Friday afternoon.

And, the moment you've been anticipating --here are the Saturday morning low temperatures forecasted around Austin.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be about 15-20° below normal for this time of year.

