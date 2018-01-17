Cold weather can't stop all from working outside

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - With many school districts across Central Texas deciding to cancel school Tuesday, many businesses decided to allow workers to stay home. It made it pretty easy to stay indoors, but for those who work outside, the cold weather is unavoidable.

"It just takes a toll," General Service Technician Todd Hagood said. "Hands are cold, it's harder to work on cars."

Rory Barnhart Sr., a pest and lawn services technician, came prepared to work in the winter weather Wednesday.

Barnhart said proper clothes can make all the difference when it comes to keeping from getting cold.

"I wore two pairs of socks, two pairs of longjohns, a T-shirt, my work shirt and my work pants," Barnhart said.

Barnhart is from Ohio and he said for him, the freezing temperatures are not that bad.

"I remember when it would snow six feet overnight," he said.

He said if you do have to work outside, a good attitude can make all the difference.

