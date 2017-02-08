Closing arguments expected Wednesday for 'sanctuary cities' bill

Fence with hole (Photo: Bill Oxford/Getty Images, (c) -Oxford-)

AUSTIN - Closing arguments are expected Wednesday before the final vote is cast for Senate Bill 4, a controversial measure that would ban "sanctuary cities" in Texas.

Once SB 4 pushes its way through the Senate, it will then be sent to the House. It passed on a party line vote of 20 to 11 in the Senate Tuesday.

The bill would require all Texas law enforcement agencies to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers. The detainers request agencies to hold an inmate while federal agents investigate their immigration status. Senators have also added an amendment to the bill making it a Class A Misdemeanor if any elected official violates SB 4. That means if an elected official is convicted, they would be removed from office.

"Oftentimes officials are voted in and they commit crimes and they go away," said Sen. Dawn Buckingham (R-Lakeway). "I think that voters can vote for who they want and they expectation is that their folks will fall in line with state law."

If passed, the measure would directly impact Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez. She said the jail will not hold any inmates for ICE unless the person arrested is charged with murder, sexual assault or human smuggling.

