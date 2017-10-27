El Arroyo's back at it again with a haunting message for Halloweekend

AUSTIN - Feeling lonely this Halloween? Austin's favorite Tex-Mex restaurant -- and sign -- has your back this Halloween with yet another hilarious message.
Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, but Austinites are getting ready to go hard this weekend for tricks and treats and spooks and scares, and -- as El Arroyo hilariously pointed out -- perhaps to find a romantic partner.
The sign was updated on Thursday to say, "All these ghosts and I still can't find a boo."
Have a great Halloweekend!
