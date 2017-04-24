City of Round Rock meeting with cop who accuses chief of discrimination

(Photo: citi.io)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - A Round Rock police officer who has accused Chief Allen Banks of discrimination will meet with city representatives in an attempt of mediation Tuesday, the officer's lawyer said Monday.

Officer Mike Losoya filed a complaint of discrimination on March 14 with the Civil Rights Division of the Texas Workforce Commission after he was originally terminated by Banks in December 2016 for allegedly making a false statement or police report, Robert McCabe -- Losoya's lawyer -- said. In April 2016, Losoya chose not to arrest a citizen after conducting an investigation for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Losoya appealed that termination and a third party examiner ruled in January that the City of Round Rock could not show that Losoya knowingly made a false statement or police report, McCabe said.

In his statement, McCabe said that "rather than accepting the ruling of the hearing examiner and simply un-sustaining the finding against Losoya, the City retaliated against him and subjected him to a discriminatory and hostile work environment when he returned to work at the Round Rock Police Department."

Will Hampton with the City of Round Rock said they are not commenting on pending litigation.

