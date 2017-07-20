City of Buda releases rabies alert after finding dead bat

(Photo: Getty Images)

BUDA - The City of Buda released a rabies alert after finding a dead bat near a roadway Monday evening, according to a press release.

The bat was found at the 200 block of Sequoyah Street at approximately 6 p.m., according to a public health notice. The Department of State Health Services attempted to test the bat but found it to be destroyed and untestable. As a precaution, the state treats these cases as rabies positive, according to a public information officer.

If you think that you or someone you know may have been in contact with this animal, please call one of the following numbers:

City of Buda Animal Control: 512-312-1001

Hays County Health Department: 512-393-5525

Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control: 254-778-6744

Remember that if you come across a grounded bat or injured animal, call your local animal control and do not make physical contact.

