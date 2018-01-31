City of Austin pools plan brings debate

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The future of Austin pools is up for debate on Thursday.

Austin City Council is expected to vote on an aquatics master plan.

Those with the Parks and Recreation Department said the plan serves as a roadmap for what to do if and when a pool fails.

They said, right now, the issue is a failing infrastructure.

The plan outlines how to score each pool based on a series of criteria, like conditions, current attendance and demographics.

It recommends closing an unspecified 10 pools to save money.

Those with the City predict it would cost more than $48 million to keep existing pools from failing, more than $135 million to upgrade them, and more than $57 million to build five new pools in underserved areas of the city.

People in the area said they hope the council considers the draw a pool brings to each neighborhood.

“I think when people are looking to buy a home, amenities like a neighborhood pool [and] a neighborhood park are really important when making those decisions for their families,” said Victoria Lewis.

