City of Austin employee, U.K. citizen sentenced to 2 years for marriage fraud

AUSTIN - A 39-year-old City of Austin employee and United Kingdom citizen has been sentenced to two years in prison and a three-year supervised release term after she was convicted of marrying someone with the purpose of becoming a lawfully permanent resident.

Isabel Metzler -- a 46-year-old former Customs and Border Protection officer at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry -- and her husband, Luis Morales -- a 37-year-old Customs and Border Protection officer at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry -- have also been convicted for their involvement with the scheme.

Nancy Chan married a U.S. citizen in 2011 in Maverick County, and the Justice Department said she and her legal spouse submitted false documentation to obtain Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident (LAPR) status for her to become a naturalized citizen. Chan and her spouse were interviewed separately by a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer to determine the validity of their marriage, and their answers “contained numerous inconsistencies.”

During her trial, it was revealed that after discussing her immigration status with her friend, Metzler, Chan entered into a fraudulent marriage agreement with a person known to Metzler and Morales. Metzler faces up to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit marriage fraud. Morales also faces up to five years in federal prison for making a false statement to authorities. Metzler and Morales remain on bond pending sentencing scheduled for Oct. 17.

Chan was convicted in January of one count of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. On July 27, a judge sentenced Chan to 12 months imprisonment on each count. Both of those sentences are to run concurrent, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. She is also sentenced to a three-year supervised release term after she completes her prison sentence.

