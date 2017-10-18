City of Austin declares Oct. 20 'Tom Petty Day'

AUSTIN - After a bit of encouragement from Austin's Sun Radio, the City of Austin has now proclaimed Oct. 20 as "Tom Petty Day."

Oct. 20, this Friday, would have marked the singer's 67th birthday.

In the proclamation signed by Austin Mayor Steve Adler, the city writes:

“Be it known that, whereas, Tom Petty’s career in music spanned four decades. He has inspired generations through his dedication to creative expression, integrity, and authenticity. His style of music: a rock ‘n roll fusion of Beatles melodic song structure, Byrd’s harmonies, and Rolling Stones attitude, influenced artists all around the world, many of those in Austin. Whereas, there always was a Petty song to fit every life moment. Feeling heartbroken? There was “Even The Losers.” Cruising down the highway? There was “Runnin’ Down A Dream.” Someone giving you a tough time? There was “I Won’t Back Down.” Tom Petty’s songs provided the perfect escape that touched on relatable themes and connected audiences around the world. Whereas, we’re pleased to join listeners in paying tribute to Tom Petty and in recognizing the legacy he leaves for the next generation of artists. Now, therefore, I, Steve Adler, Mayor of the City of Austin, Texas, do hereby proclaim October 20th, 2017 as Austin Tom Petty Day.”

To honor Petty, who died on Oct. 2 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, Calif., Sun Radio announced it will be celebrating his life and legacy by dedicating a full day to his music on Friday.

The radio station said it will be reaching into all 13 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers studio albums, live performances, Petty's pre-Heartbreakers band Mudcrutch, the supergroup The Traveling Wilburys, collaborations and Petty cover songs for the day-long playlist. Additionally, Sun Radio will also be inviting local artists to the studio for live performances and dedications to Petty.

“Tom Petty is the one artist in my mind you can turn to and you’re guaranteed a top-notch classic song,” said Sun Radio nightly host Ben Bethea. “His dedication to the Heartbreakers and his consistency of creating quality music over 40 years is what I admired the most about him. Tom Petty is the glue that binds everything together at Sun Radio.”

The Sun Radio Network includes 100.1 Austin, 107.1 HD3 Bastrop, AM 1490 Austin, 103.1 Dripping Springs, 106.9 Fredericksburg, 88.9 Johnson City, 99.9 San Marcos, and 88.1 Gonzales.

