City of Austin announces 4 more opportunities for public testimony

(Photo: City of Austin)

AUSTIN - In an effort to provide another round of public engagement prior to the Bond Election Advisory Task Force submitting its recommendations for a 2018 bond election to Council, the City of Austin has scheduled four more opportunities for public testimony in January 2018.

At each of the listening sessions shown below, members of the public will be given three minutes to speak:

- 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg Lane

- 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, Yarborough Library, 2200 Hancock Drive

- 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave Street

- 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, ACC South Campus, 1820 W. Stassney Lane

Those wishing to request a Spanish interpreter can do so by calling 512-974-1380 no later than 24 hours before the time of the scheduled meeting.

Through November and December of 2017, the City of Austin said the Task Force heard from more than 1,000 people regarding the potential bond election through interactive town hall meetings, an online survey, and an online bond simulator.

City staff is compiling results from these various engagement opportunities into a summary document for the Task Force to review prior to making its recommendations to Council, which is expected in spring 2018.

The Task Force has been specifically directed by the Council to focus on funding efforts to address flooding, affordable housing, mobility, parks, libraries and existing infrastructure.

According to the City of Austin, city departments identified more than $3 billion in needs during the next five years. From that list, City staff members have developed a $640 million bond package to serve as a starting point for the 13-member Task Force to consider.

The Bond Election Advisory Task Force was established by the City Council in 2016.

More information about the Task Force can be found on the City’s website.

© 2018 KVUE-TV