City Council approves appointment of new City Manager Spencer Cronk

Spencer Cronk. (Photo: Spencer Cronk Twitter)

AUSTIN - Spencer Cronk will begin work as Austin's city manager on Feb. 12 following a vote from City Council formalizing his appointment, start date and compensation Thursday.

Cronk, the City of Austin said, was named by the City Council as their preferred candidate in December. He will receive a base salary of $325,000, an executive allowance of $7,200 and a range of other benefits over the next 12 months. He's also expected to receive a monthly housing allowance of $4,500 for six months to offset the costs of a temporary residence. Further details of the resolution approved by the council today can be found here.

The city manager title is one of four employees directly appointed by the City Council. The position oversees the City's $3.9 billion budget and more than 13,000 employees.

“I’m humbled to be given the opportunity to lead such an outstanding organization and to serve a community with a strong culture that promotes inclusion, innovation and progressive ideas,” said Cronk.

Cronk comes to Austin from Minneapolis, where he has worked as city coordinator since 2014. He has also served as commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Administration, chair of the Minnesota Public Data Governance Advisory Committee, and member of the Environmental Quality Board and Minnesota Indian Affairs Council. Before his roles for the State of Minnesota, Cronk served as executive director of organizational development and senior advisor for the Department of Small Business Services for the City of New York, under former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

He received his bachelor's degree with honors from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a gradate of Harvard University's Senior Executives in State and local Government Program.

Elaine Hart, who has served as interim city manager since October 2016, will return to her previous role as chief financial officer once Cronk starts.

