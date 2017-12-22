Christmas through the eyes of a kid

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - We all know the holidays can be one of the busiest times of the year, so it can be easy to forget what matters most to us.

But for a child, Christmas time remains one of the most joyful times of the year.

KVUE made some stops around Central Texas to remember and share with you what Christmas is like through the eyes of a child.

At Lakeline Mall, 9-year-old Jack Garcia grins ear to ear, as he stands with with his mother and little sister and awaits his visit with Santa Claus.

Everything was made just right for the picture – but then came the most important question.

“What do you want for Christmas?” asked Santa Claus.

“A blitz ball,” said Garcia. “Some Leggos -- any kind -- and some collectible baseball teams logos."

And just behind Jack is 3-year-old Margaux LeBlanc, who had a pretty specific Christmas list.

"I want a Poppy sleeping bag,” she said. And a yo-yo."

Simple gifts, but special for children who just want what is on their Christmas list.

Simple is also what brothers Daniel and Henry, who were found at Terra Toys across town.

Skimming past the action figures, they stopped for some of the magic tricks and other toys.

"I got a robot,” said Henry. "Cause it's really cool."

A unique way to end a trip to the toy store, as children across our area make the most of the holidays.

