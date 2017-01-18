Chickens ruffling feathers in Travis County neighborhood

Imagine listening to the sounds of roosters and chickens every day. This may not seem out of the ordinary if you live on a farm, but it can be quite a nuisance if you live in the city.

Randy Vance and his wife, Isabel, just want to peacefully enjoy their home in the Cardinal Hills Estates in Travis County, but their feathered neighbors are making peace hard to find.

For nearly a year, The Vances have chased away dozens of chickens and roosters coming from their next door neighbor’s property. The couple says the property owner operates a ranch with several different animals.

"We've asked them nicely twice to do something about and we were told this is just how they make their living, I myself, I disagree with that," Vance said. He also isn't satisfied with how his property looks now. The chickens and roosters are digging holes in the grass and leaving piles of mess behind- you have to watch where you step.

"I raised chickens as a kid this did not happen where I come from. I from Ohio originally. They don’t do this stuff," Vance said.

The Vances told KVUE the Health Department was contacted, but health officials told them because the chicken aren't exotic feathered animals, they cannot do anything about them.

The Vances said Animal Control told them the same thing. It is legal to raise chickens in residential areas in Austin. However, there are guidelines, like the chickens can't roam free and must be kept clean and healthy.

The owners of the ranch did not comment on this issue. The Vances are preparing to sell the property.

