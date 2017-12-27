Chicken for a cause: Chick-fil-A's having a profit share for Copeland family

Officer Kenneth Copeland, 58.

AUSTIN - The Chick-fil-A locations in Kyle and San Marcos have made a special announcement via Twitter in honor of fallen police officer Kenneth Copeland.

Join us this Thursday as we celebrate the life and service of SM Police Officer Kenneth Copeland. The franchise owners of the Kyle and San Marcos Chick-fil-A locations will be donating all of their profits generated on December 28th to the Copeland family.



Please share! — Chick-fil-A of Kyle (@CFA_Kyle) December 27, 2017

On Dec. 28, all restaurant locations in the Kyle and San Marcos area will be donating their generated profits towards the Copeland family.

The "Eat Mor Chikin" company is encouraging Texans to join them in celebrating the life and service of the San Marcos hero.

