Chicken for a cause: Chick-fil-A's having a profit share for Copeland family

Hana Adeni, KVUE 5:30 PM. CST December 27, 2017

AUSTIN - The Chick-fil-A locations in Kyle and San Marcos have made a special announcement via Twitter in honor of fallen police officer Kenneth Copeland

On Dec. 28, all restaurant locations in the Kyle and San Marcos area will be donating their generated profits towards the Copeland family.

The "Eat Mor Chikin" company is encouraging Texans to join them in celebrating the life and service of the San Marcos hero.

