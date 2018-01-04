Check your travel plans| Several Austin flights canceled due to east coast weather

- (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

AUSTIN - If you’re flying to or returning from the East Coast, you may want to double check your flight status.

Austin-Bergstrom International flight Information board posted 10 flight cancelations to Austin from Boston, New York, Newark, N.J. and Philadelphia.

The departures to those cities from Austin are also canceled.

The cancelations are due to the winter storm. It's predicted to bring record snowfall in several states along the east coast ranging from Virginia to Maine.

To ensure safe and smooth travel plans, check weather conditions and the flight status before heading to the airport.

